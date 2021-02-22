Ashley Judd Is Back In America After Suffering Serious Leg Injury In The Congolese Rainforest

Ashley Judd is back home and doing better.

On Monday, the actress shared a new update on her condition after suffering an accident that injured her leg while travelling in the Congo earlier this month.

Revealing that she is back in the U.S., Judd wrote in an Instagram post, “I want to give my deepest and most vulnerable thanks to Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, for making split second decisions upon my arrival. I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse.”

Judd said that thankfully, because her father has been vaccinated for COVID-19, he was able to travel to South Africa to be with her.

“He has been my rock, companion, resource, helped me listen to so many doctors, critical support system, and kind, loving presence as I have wept and wept,” she said. “We then made the 22 hour – 4 flights – to America thanks to unbelievably efficient disaster travel insurance on an Air Ambulance.”

After arriving in the U.S., Judd had to wait for her swelling to go down before undergoing an eight-hour surgery to “repair the bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve.”

Finally, she wrote, “I am up and around already. Thank you for your care and kind words. Let us always remember those without insurance. Let us remember those who do have choices. Let us remember those who are lonely and afraid.”