John Mayer Admits He ‘Almost Cried Five Times’ While Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

John Mayer is revealing how he was “on the edge of tears” while watching the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

The singer was a surprise co-host during SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Monday.

Sharing his thoughts on the doc, which centres on Spears’ court ordered conservatorship, Mayer said, “To see the sadness in this human being, I almost, I mean the end, I mean, I was on the edge of tears five times, because if you understand what this business slash industry slash lifestyle does to a person. To go through this and come out the other side okay, is to have infinite grace for those who struggle with it.”

Admitting that his experiences of fame might have been different because of his gender, Mayer noted, “I came out, okay. I have a feeling that part of that is because I’m a man…. And I have a very strong feeling that a lot of these things that happen to female performers is endemic to being female.”

He went on, “So I watched it with such grace for someone who got much more maligned by the inhuman experiment of fame than I did. And I go, ‘why did I get through that? Why did I find my way through that obstacle course? What was afforded to me stylistically.’ The stylistic difference of being an outlaw. If you’re a man you’re an outlaw. If you’re a woman you’re kind of crazy. And when I watched that through that lens, my heart just ached the whole time.”

Discussing his “bucket list”, Mayer revealed his dreams of starting a family.

“I don’t feel late to the party because I know only now is my tummy sore from all the frosting I’ve eaten off the cake of life,” said the 43-year-old star. “You just have to be done playing with your toy of me and my life and my thing. I’ve come to a point in my life where, with this stuff, I’m not fatigued completely, but my hands are on my knees a little bit and I’m going okay. I definitely explored the life of what can be done for me by me. So I don’t feel late because I would never want to have a wife and kids while I was still investigating what’s out there for me to be explored by me.”

Mayer, who has dated stars like Jessica Simpson and Katy Perry in the past, also discussed what it’s like hearing songs by his ex-girlfriends playing on the radio.

“Sometimes I hope it’s about me,” he conceded. “Sometimes it’s a really good song and I go and I listen… I don’t think it’s a dirty admission. Sometimes a song is so good I go, ‘man, I hope that’s about me’.”