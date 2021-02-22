Dr. Hibbert No Longer To Be Voiced By A White Actor On ‘The Simpsons’

“The Simpsons” is correcting a longtime misstep.

During Sunday’s episode, titled “Dairy Queen”, Dr. Julius Hibbert was voiced by Harry Shearer for the last time, reports Vulture.

Dr. Hibbert will now be taken over by Black actor Kevin Michael Richardson, with his first episode airing Feb. 28.

Richardson has previously voiced smaller roles on “The Simpsons”, as well as Jerome and Cleveland Brown Jr. on “Family Guy”. Shearer, who has been with “The Simpsons” for 30 years, will continue to voice Mr. Burns, Principal Skinner and Ned Flanders.

Over the past few months, other characters with racial inaccuracies have been corrected including Carl now played by Alex Desert and Apu’s replacement voice actor has not yet been announced.

Last June, following Black Lives Matter protests, Fox announced that all non-white characters will no longer be voiced by white actors.