Olivia Munn Reveals Fibromyalgia Diagnosis

Olivia Munn is opening up about some of her health hurtles from the last two years.

In a tell-all interview with People magazine, the actress, 40, reveals she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, an autoimmune disorder.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going on with me,” Munn explained, revealing she got the official diagnosis from a team of five doctors at UCLA two years ago. “I was going through a lot of different ailments for years and not knowing what was happening.”

Fibromyalgia is a common but incurable disorder that causes widespread muscle pain, fatigue and sleep and memory issues. The symptoms are often triggered by stress.

“I had to change my wellness routine pretty significantly,” she explained. “I had to be super thoughtful about what I put into my body. I had to start eating gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free — I had to cut out a lot of things that I was used to having every day and things that I really loved.”

“If you can imagine getting diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and then the very next day flying to Italy to film for a month and being told you can’t have any sugar, any dairy, any gluten,” Munn added. “This was literally the next day. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

Thankfully, the adjustments to lifestyle can be fairly simple.

“My situation was at a place where it was like, ‘You’re either going to go down a path where you’re going to get multiple autoimmune diseases, or you have to stop now and we can try to get you better.’ It was like, ‘These are your choices.’ And so I had no choice, I was feeling so bad. I had to really listen to the doctor’s orders and cut all these things out,” she said.

Revealing her doctor’s great advice for her, “He said, ‘You need to really work on your gut health, but the most important thing I can tell you is that whatever you eat, you need to really love it. It’s not just about eating the healthy things and you’re not liking it. You have to find what you love to eat and drink because that will make a difference because all the research has shown that when you’re happy, you create chemicals that are good for your whole body and your gut health as well. When you are unhappy and you’re doing things that you don’t like, you’re eating things you don’t like, you will create other things in your body that are not good for you. In order to keep yourself healthy, you have to find things that you enjoy.'”

“That was so impactful for me.”