Kate Winslet Discusses ‘Straight-Up Cruel’ Tabloid Criticism Of Her Body

Kate Winslet is looking back on her experiences of being cruelly body-shamed in the early days of her career.

The Oscar-winner discussed the physical scrutiny she faced in her 20s during a new interview with The Guardian.

“Yes. In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself,” she recounted. “And it was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me. I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read.”

The 45-year-old actress recalled how an acting coach once told her to limit herself to roles for “fat girls”. Winslet also looked back on the moment Joan Rivers said Jack could have fit on the door in “Titanic” if she had lost 5 pounds.

Discussing how the comments “damaged my confidence,” she continued, “I didn’t want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, ‘God, if this is what they’re saying to me in England, then what will happen when I get there?’ Also, it tampers with your evolving impression of what’s beautiful, you know? I did feel very on my own. For the simple reason that nothing can really prepare you for… that.”

However, Winslet admitted that becoming a mother helped her to care less about tabloid scrutiny.

The “Ammonite” star said “all that s**t just kind of… evaporated” once she welcomed her daughter Mia, now 20, with ex-husband Jim Threapleton.