‘The Voice’ Teases The Return Of Nick Jonas In Season 20 Preview

Nick Jonas is back and ready to take down Blake Shelton.

In a new preview for the upcoming 20th season of “The Voice”, the Jonas Brother is preparing to win this season after coming so close during his last run, which was season 18.

Jonas will rejoin his co-coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

“I’ve got something to prove now,” Jonas says in the clip. “I lost to Blake in my last season.”

Shelton later joked, “Everybody has done that.”

“Nick was really a great coach, and he knows music very well,” says Legend.

Also rejoining this season are “Nick’s Notes”, the notebook Jonas would write things in during auditions. He also used the notebook to poke fun at his fellow coaches.

“The Voice” returns March 1.