‘Bachelor’ Star Matt James Reacts To Chris Harrison Controversy: ‘It Has Been Devastating And Heartbreaking’

Matt James is having his say on the controversy that led to Chris Harrison temporarily stepping down from hosting duties on “The Bachelor”.

The move followed Harrison’s much-talked-about interview with Rachel Lindsay, during which he defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, James, who is the current Bachelor, spoke out about the incident for the first time.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison,” he wrote. “The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”

The statement was released ahead of the final episodes of the season.

He continued, “Chris’ failure to receive and understand the emotional labour that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch. As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that ‘The Bachelor’ franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years.”

Concluding the post, James revealed viewers would hear more on the topic at the end of the final show.

He added, “My greatest prayer is that this is an inflection point that results in real and institutional change for the better.”