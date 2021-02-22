Rachel Lindsay Reportedly ‘Weighing The Options’ To Replace Chris Harrison As ‘After The Final Rose’ Host

Rachel Lindsay could be stepping up to the plate.

The former “Bachelorette” is considering stepping in to host “The Bachelor”‘s “After The Final Rose” special after it was announced that Chris Harrison would be temporarily removed.

“ABC and Warner Bros. have spoken to Rachel about the possibility of hosting the ‘After the Final Rose’ special and they would like her to take on the role,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is still weighing the options and is pushing for After the Final Rose to include a bigger conversation about race overall in the franchise. No final decision has been made yet.”

Earlier this month, Harrison said he would be “stepping aside for a period of time” from his role as host of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” after comments he made when addressing photos of “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at an antebellum plantation-themed sorority party in 2018.

“Is it [not] a good look in 2018? Or is it not a good look in 2021?” he said in defence of Kirkconnell. “Because there’s a big difference,” he added, making a reference to Kirkconnell being under attack by the “woke police.”

Harrison later posted an apology on Instagram, saying that his “ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike… By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

Right after Harrison stepped aside, Lindsay did tell E! News she was “not even thinking” about replacing the longtime host.

Adding, “I think the bigger picture is that there is an issue and Chris is recognizing it, other people are recognizing and I think if my message is to really make change and to really create a level of awareness, then I can’t be focused on trying to take somebody else’s job. I am just focused on really us getting to a place of unity where we can all be better.”