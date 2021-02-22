Trevor Noah Celebrates Birthday With Girlfriend Minka Kelly At In-N-Out Drive-Thru

Click to share this via email

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly made a rare public outing together in honour of a very special occasion.

The low-key couple grabbed some fast food at their local In-N-Out drive-thru in L.A. on Noah’s 37th birthday.

While the “Daily Show” host sat behind the driver’s wheel of the luxury white car, the “Friday Night Lights” star was perched in the passenger seat.

Earlier in the day, Kelly was seen holding onto a giant bunch of balloons while leaving a Party City store.

Minka Kelly — Splash News

The pair, who have never publicly commented on the status of their relationship, are believed to have been dating for several months.

“They are still together and very much in love,” an insider recently told E! News.

The couple moved into a mansion in Bel-Air in January.

Kelly has previously been linked with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams and Wilmer Valderrama. Noah dated Jordyn Taylor in 2017 but it is unknown when they split.