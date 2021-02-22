‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Pleasantly Pleased With Show’s New Guest Host Mike Richards

After Ken Jennings finished up his six week run as “Jeopardy!” guest host, Mike Richards has stepped up.

Richards, who normally acts as executive producer, quickly caught Twitter’s attention for his charming looks.

RELATED: Alex Trebek’s Son Talks Donating His Father’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Wardrobe To Charity

Can Mike Richard's name be tossed into the hat for new host? EP and guest host tonight. Nice voice, easy on the eyes, has charm. 😁 #Jeopardy #mikerichards — Nia (@escambiNIA) February 23, 2021

Only 7min into the episode and Mike Richards MUST BE THE NEW PERMANENT HOST. I love him. LOVE him! #jeopardy #mikerichards — YOW Warrior ⚓🌹🇨🇦💪 (@YOW_Warrior) February 23, 2021

Ahead of his guest host duties, Richards spoke to USA Today, revealing that he only found out he would be stepping into Alex Trebek’s shoes days before filming.

“I didn’t know I was going to be doing it until three days before, and so I had not prepared myself to host in the way that I know other guest hosts are. So there was just a lot to unpack. Plus, I also only owned one suit, so there was a little bit of scrambling there,” he said.

RELATED: Ken Jennings Thanks Alex Trebek As He Wraps Up His Guest Hosting Duties On ‘Jeopardy!’

Adding, “It was very fun; humbling doesn’t begin to describe the feeling. It hit me like a ton of bricks when Johnny Gilbert announced my name. That’s of course the last thing you hear when you start to walk out. … and it was overwhelming in the moment.”

See more reaction to Richards below:

"Hi, I'm Mike Richards, and you may know me from such episodes of Jeopardy! as, 'Thank God It's Not Dr. Oz's Week' and 'Who the Hell is This Young Man? At Least He's Handsome.'"#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/yoUgv4u6qg — Fake Jeopardy! Stories (@fake_jeopardy) February 23, 2021

I like this Mike Richards guy as a Jeopardy host. Not overbearing or distracting, and perfectly pleasant. It should be nice to see him get more comfortable and test the water over the coming days. Thinking maybe a relative unknown might be a decent lock. — Gary (@MothMonsterManG) February 23, 2021

Mike Richards is the PERFECT host for Jeopardy from NOW ON!!!! — Elizabeth Blagg (@BlaggElizabeth) February 23, 2021

not me simping for the new jeopardy host , executive producer Mike Richards — balkan blood pagan (@Sanyasunn) February 23, 2021