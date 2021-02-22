‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Pleasantly Pleased With Show’s New Guest Host Mike Richards

By Jamie Samhan.

After Ken Jennings finished up his six week run as “Jeopardy!” guest host, Mike Richards has stepped up.

Richards, who normally acts as executive producer, quickly caught Twitter’s attention for his charming looks.

Ahead of his guest host duties, Richards spoke to USA Today, revealing that he only found out he would be stepping into Alex Trebek’s shoes days before filming.

“I didn’t know I was going to be doing it until three days before, and so I had not prepared myself to host in the way that I know other guest hosts are. So there was just a lot to unpack. Plus, I also only owned one suit, so there was a little bit of scrambling there,” he said.

Adding, “It was very fun; humbling doesn’t begin to describe the feeling. It hit me like a ton of bricks when Johnny Gilbert announced my name. That’s of course the last thing you hear when you start to walk out. … and it was overwhelming in the moment.”

See more reaction to Richards below:

