Jodie Foster Admits She Worries Her Career Peaked With ‘The Silence Of The Lambs’

Jodie Foster is reflecting on one of the most noteworthy movies of her illustrious career.

The Oscar-winner joined the Radio Times, to talk about how she has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Silence of the Lambs”.

Foster played Clarice Starling in the 1991 thriller, which also starred Sir Anthony Hopkins.

“Where did the time go? I’ve been doing a few things to celebrate with Tony,” said Foster. “We both have this feeling of sharing this extraordinary moment where we were both at our best.”

Although both Foster and Hopkins received Academy Awards for their respective roles in “Silence of the Lambs”, Foster explained how she sometimes fears that her performance might have peaked with the film.

“Sometimes I think, ‘Oh my gosh. I hope that’s not the last time I will be at my peak.’ It’s a tough one to top,” she conceded.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mom of two discussed how lockdown turned her off watching movies and TV shows.

“Strangely, I got sick of watching TV about six months into the pandemic,” she added. “I even got tired of watching movies, which is something I’d never experienced before. I’ve become a bit more judicial about what I watch.”