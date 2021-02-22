‘SEAL Team’ Actor Justin Melnick Injured After Falling From Helicopter During Shoot

Click to share this via email

Justin Melnick is recovering after falling 15 to 20 feet while fast roping from a helicopter.

The actor, who plays Brock Reynolds on Global‘s “SEAL Team”, was on a private commercial shoot when the accident occurred in Santa Clarita, California.

According to Deadline, the shoot was completely unrelated to “SEAL Team”.

The outlet reports that Melnick was conscious and in stable condition when first responders arrived.

Although he was “rushed to hospital,” Melnick is now believed to be recovering at home.

“His injuries appear to be very minimal,” said a representative from L.A. County Sheriff’s station, speaking to Deadline.

It’s unclear which film or TV production Melnick was shooting at the time of the incident.

“SEAL Team” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.