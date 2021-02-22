‘The Bachelor’ Star Matt James Chooses Final Three Contestants Following Shock Self-Elimination

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers from the Feb. 22 episode of “The Bachelor”.

The final contestants on this season of “The Bachelor” have been revealed.

Matt James whittled it down to his top three after meeting the families of the final women.

Rachael, Bri, Michelle and Serena P. each got to go on a hometown date. Due to COVID-19, the women’s families flew in to meet James.

There was a huge surprise in store for viewers when Serena P. realized James wasn’t her “person” — and told him.

The shock self-elimination led James to reveal his insecurities that another woman would leave him heartbroken.

“I want you all to think long and hard about that commitment before you accept the rose tonight,” he told Michelle, Bri and Rachael.

The dramatic episode came just hours after James broke his silence on the controversy that led to Chris Harrison temporarily stepping down from hosting duties on “The Bachelor”.

The move followed Harrison’s much-talked-about interview with Rachel Lindsay, during which he defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, James spoke out about the incident for the first time.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison,” he wrote. “The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”

Concluding the post, James revealed viewers would hear more on the topic at the end of the final show.