Ryan Reynolds Shuts Down Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cameo Rumours: ‘The Suit Stays In The Closet’

Ryan Reynolds has shut down rumours suggesting he’s going to be making a cameo in Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Justice League”.

Fans were hopeful the Canadian actor might reprise his role of Hal Jordan, aka. Green Lantern, in the flick, but Reynolds has since insisted “the suit stays in the closet.”

Rumours did the rounds online about a possible Green Lantern return after Vanity Fair reported that the ending would include a major cameo.

Reynolds posted, “It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal.

“Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer.”

Reynolds’ post comes after he tweeted that he’d “love to be in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ movie”:

After being trashed by critics upon its release in 2017, “Justice League” is returning in a new expanded version for HBO Max.

A new trailer for the long-awaited “Snyder cut” of the film was released earlier this month.

The teaser featured Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto as the Joker (he made his debut in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” but didn’t appear at all in the original “Justice League”.)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” hits HBO Max on March 18.