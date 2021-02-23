‘Vanity Fair’ Unveils Its 27th Annual ‘Hollywood’ Issue, Featuring Michael B. Jordan, Dan Levy, Charlize Theron & More

Vanity Fair‘s 27th annual “Hollywood” issue is here!

The prestigious issue celebrates 10 actors, producers, and directors who progressed storytelling with hope and humanity during the surreal year that was 2020.

The 2021 Hollywood portfolio features Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Maya Rudolph, Michaela Coel, Spike Lee, LaKeith Stanfield, Awkwafina, and Dan Levy.

Michael B. Jordan discusses losing his friend and “Black Panther” co-star, the late Chadwick Boseman, to cancer last year.

He tells the magazine, “Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments—some that I couldn’t fully appreciate and fully understand until now. I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger. We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick.

“He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime. And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact and his legacy. That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world. There are generations of kids coming up that look to him. It’s incredible. And losing him was… Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That’s probably what made me cry the most this year.”

Dan Levy talks about “Schitt’s Creek” and how the show’s relaxed portrayal of a gay couple was a kind of activism.

The Canadian star shares, “Personally, up until that point, I hadn’t seen a lot of gay characters and gay relationships portrayed with that kind of ease. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, we’re so accustomed to seeing the members of that community put in danger.” He adds that while the show wasn’t overtly political, this was an “ever after” that resonated.

Sacha Baron Cohen discusses the weight of his words in his accompanying interview.

He says his work is “my little bit to fight for democracy. I am a comedian. I am an actor. I am not a political theorist, I am not a politician, I am not an academic. I would take whatever I say with a pinch of salt.”

Charlize Theron then speaks about her much-talked-about movie “The Old Guard” heading straight to Netflix.

“Somehow it was meant to come out in [2020],” Theron says of the flick, which was released on the streaming platform last summer.

“And it was meant to just be on people’s TVs. In the end, that’s why I think it was so successful. It thematically speaks to things that people were going through. And so part of me is like, ‘So what if it wasn’t on a big screen?’ I’m not mad at the fact that probably more people saw ‘The Old Guard’ than any other movie that I’ve ever made, outside of ‘Fast & Furious’, in a theatre.”