Alessia Cara, Gladys Knight And More To Perform At NBA All-Star Game

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is packing some star power.

On Tuesday, the league announced that the highly anticipated game in Atlanta will open with performances by Grammy-winning legend Gladys Knight, and Canada’s own Alessia Cara.

Knight, an Atlanta native, will open the night with a performance of the U.S. national anthem, live from State Farm Arena.

Next, Cara will sing the Canadian national anthem remotely from Toronto.

Throughout the night, once the game has started, the NBA will pay tribute to the role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the fabric of America with a selection of performances, including an original rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society Choir.

The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Florida A&M University Marching 100 will also perform during the NBA All-Star player introductions from their respective campuses.

Later, members from the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities, a prestigious group of nine historically Black Greek letter organizations, will introduce performances by Atlanta’s step teams from Spelman College and Morehouse College.

The performances will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, with the game starting shortly thereafter.