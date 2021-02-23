Michelle Pfeiffer Says ‘There’s No Secret’ To Looking Youthful At 62

Michelle Pfeiffer keeps her beauty routine simple.

Appearing on the U.K. chat show “Lorraine”, the “French Exit” star talked about how she maintains her youthful complexion at the age of 62.

“It’s what nobody really wants to hear — you have to eat right, you have to exercise, you have to sleep,” she said.

“We’re always looking for that cheating magical bullet but it’s not right,” Pfeiffer continued. “When I’m not working, when I’m giving myself leeway, when I’m not eating good, I’m having too much wine, when I’m not on camera, I look like it, that’s really it.”

She added, “So that’s the big secret – there’s no secret!”

Pfeiffer also talked about her role in “French Exit” and working with a cat on the film.

“It was one of the first concerns that I had. I loved the script, I was very intrigued by this character, but it was one of those I didn’t know how I was going to handle it,” she said. “One of my first questions was, ‘Right, what about this cat?’ and I don’t think [the director had] thought about it.”

But things worked out well: “Who would have thought a cat could be trained. There were two cats they rotated, one was sweeter than the other but I kind of fell in love with them.”

Talking about the next “Ant-Man” movie, Pfeiffer said, “It’s a lot of fun working on those films, and it’s such a fun group of people.”