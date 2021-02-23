Matt James Sports Pandemic Beard In ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ Preview

Click to share this via email

The women of “The Bachelor” are speaking their minds.

On Tuesday, Bachelor Nation previewed the “Women Tell All” special, reuniting the cast of the current season of “The Bachelor” to air out all the drama.

“I didn’t sign up to get my name slandered,” one woman says.

“Yes, I was involved in drama, because I was going through levels of pain,” another woman says, to which she gets the response, “That’s fake as hell!”

Then, the Bachelor himself, Matt James, shows up to hear it all directly from the women sent home, sporting a long pandemic beard.

Also previewed is the next episode of the show, with only three women remaining for James to choose from.