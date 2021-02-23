Frances McDormand Explains Why She ‘Made A Very Conscious Effort Not To Do Press And Publicity For 10 Years’

Frances McDormand may be a huge actress, but she prefers to live a quieter life off-screen.

The two-time Oscar winner speaks about rarely granting interviews, telling the New York Times: “I made a very conscious effort not to do press and publicity for 10 years in what other people would think would be a very dangerous moment in a female actor’s career, but it paid off for exactly the reasons I wanted it to.

“It gave me a mystery back to who I was, and then in the roles I performed, I could take an audience to a place where someone who sold watches or perfume and magazines couldn’t,” the 63-year-old continues.

McDormand says she believes that her success with director Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” is partly due to her keeping her private life private.

“That’s why it works,” the star says. “That’s why Chloé could bear to even think of doing this with me, because of what I’ve created for years not just as an actor, but in my personal life.”

A synopsis for “Nomadland”, a film about life on America’s margins, reads, “A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.”

McDormand’s breakout Hollywood film was 1996’s “Fargo”. She would go on to star in numerous movies. She mentions a few people walking their dogs on the beach in the small coastal town where she lives in the interview, declining to say where she is.

“I don’t mind being their movie star,” McDormand tells the journalist. “I’m just not going to be yours.”