Justin Bieber Puts A Twist On ‘Lonely’ For Live Performance

Justin Bieber delivered a special three-song set on Monday comprising “Anyone”, “Holy” and “Lonely”.

Bieber gave the stripped-back “Lonely” an electronic punch-up for a digital event on Monday. The performance was part of Spotify’s Stream On event, a nearly two-hour event exploring “the power of audio creation.”

“I want to thank my friends at Spotify for asking me to perform exclusively at Stream On,” Bieber said in a statement published by Rolling Stone.

“This event is a first, so I wanted to do something I hadn’t done before with this special version of ‘Lonely’. I’m always inspired by creativity,” he continued. “And Spotify Stream On shared some incredible conversations on the vision for the future.”

Monday’s Stream On event also included appearances by Billie Eilish and Finneas, Halsey, The Kid LAROI, and more.

“We’ll explore the power of audio, the journey of creation, and the opportunities ahead for millions of creators and billions of fans around the world,” a synopsis for the event reads. “You’ll hear from a number of speakers, from global artists to Spotifiers to world-renowned storytellers.”