Dr. Dre Previews New Track With Lyrics About His Divorce And Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has been through a lot lately, and he’s putting it all in song.

During an Instagram Live stream on Monday, Dre’s longtime collaborator DJ Silk previewed his new song with the rap icon.

RELATED: Dr. Dre Back In The Studio After Reported Brain Aneurysm

The clip featured lyrics referencing recent developments in Dre’s life: his divorce from Nicole Young and the brain aneurysm he suffered last month.

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury,” Dre raps on the track, Complex reported. “I see you trying to f**k me while I’m in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s**t / Greedy b***h, take a pick / Girl, you know how money get.”

Soon after being taken to the ICU after having his aneurysm, Dre shared a post on Instagram letting fans know that he was “doing great and getting excellent care.”

RELATED: Dr. Dre Agrees To Pay Estranged Wife Nicole Young $2 Million In Temporary Support

The rapper has since returned home, where, it was reported by TMZ, he would receive 24/7 medical care.

The medical event came about six months after Dre and Young filed for divorce following 24 years of marriage. They share two children.