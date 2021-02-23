Kristen Wiig Will ‘Sit On The Curb’ To Get A Breather From Her Baby Twins

Click to share this via email

Kristen Wiig is learning about the stresses of parenthood.

Wiig, 47, dropped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and dished on life as the mother of twins. Wiig and husband Avi Rothman welcomed twins Luna and Shiloh via surrogate in June 2020.

“I go outside and sit on the curb sometimes,” Wiig laughed. “Because I’m afraid, I don’t wanna go on a full walk because then sometimes I feel like, ‘Oh, I should be there.’ But I need to get out, so I sit on the curb. Or just walk around in the driveway and FaceTime Annie.”

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” alum was joined by “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” co-star Annie Mumolo, who has a 14-year-old and a 10-year-old.

“It feels like a vacation when you just go out the door,” added Mumolo.

“You forget,” Wiig joked, “a walk really helps. But then when you’re in the house, you’re like, ‘I can’t be saved.'”

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” premiered on Feb. 12 to positive reviews.