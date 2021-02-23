The Future Of Superheroes Is Here In ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Teaser

Welcome to the new age of the superhero binge-watch.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first teaser for the new series “Jupiter’s Legacy”, based on the graphic novel by “Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman” creator Mark Millar.

While the teaser doesn’t feature any footage from the series, its animated imagery is narrated by star Josh Duhamel.

“One day you’re gonna be stronger than anyone else in the world,” Duhamel says. “Every evil you can imagine is gonna rise up against mankind, but not for justice, for vengeance, and you’re gonna be the future.”

“After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe,” the official description reads, “the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.”

Duhamel plays superhero the Utopian in the series, alongside stars Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter.

“Jupiter’s Legacy” premieres May 7.