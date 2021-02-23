Martha Stewart Recalls Working On Wall Street: ‘Every Man Was Trying To Touch You In The Cab’

By Becca Longmire.

Photographs by Cass Bird

Martha Stewart discusses working on Wall Street, the Me Too movement and more in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The 79-year-old, who became America’s first self-made female billionaire when her Living Omnimedia company went public in 1999, says of her years as a stockbroker on Wall Street: “We were the real thing. You saw the movie ‘Wall Street’? I lived it. I mean, every man on Wall Street was trying to get you. Every man was trying to touch you in the cab. We had martinis for lunch…[I] was a modest girl. I did not f**k around, if you want to use that word.”

Stewart, dubbed the “original influencer” in the piece, describes her work attire on Wall Street: “Do you remember hot pants? You’re too young; You don’t know anything,” she tells the reporter, revealing they were little, tiny short shorts “where you see plenty of leg and a little bit of your butt.”

Stewart reveals she had two pairs in velvet, one dark brown and one a peachy shade, which she’d wear with an alligator belt and a tight sweater tucked in, telling the mag, “I looked great in them. We would sit with our feet up on our desks, and I had high-heeled shoes on or boots. And that’s what we wore to work.”

She then shares of her complicated feelings around the Me Too movement: “It has been really painful for me. I’ve known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside.

“Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused. But some were—it’s just their awful personalities. I am not going to mention their names, but I know those people very, very well, and you know, the man just talks about sex during dinner. That doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Stewart also discusses her five-month prison sentence in 2004 after being charged and convicted of a number of financial crimes.

She says, “I knew I was strong going in and I was certainly stronger coming out. It was a very serious happening in my life. I take it very seriously. I’m not bitter about it, but… My daughter knows all the problems that resulted because of that. There’s a lot.”

