Martha Stewart Recalls Working On Wall Street: ‘Every Man Was Trying To Touch You In The Cab’

Martha Stewart discusses working on Wall Street, the Me Too movement and more in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The 79-year-old, who became America’s first self-made female billionaire when her Living Omnimedia company went public in 1999, says of her years as a stockbroker on Wall Street: “We were the real thing. You saw the movie ‘Wall Street’? I lived it. I mean, every man on Wall Street was trying to get you. Every man was trying to touch you in the cab. We had martinis for lunch…[I] was a modest girl. I did not f**k around, if you want to use that word.”

Stewart, dubbed the “original influencer” in the piece, describes her work attire on Wall Street: “Do you remember hot pants? You’re too young; You don’t know anything,” she tells the reporter, revealing they were little, tiny short shorts “where you see plenty of leg and a little bit of your butt.”

Stewart reveals she had two pairs in velvet, one dark brown and one a peachy shade, which she’d wear with an alligator belt and a tight sweater tucked in, telling the mag, “I looked great in them. We would sit with our feet up on our desks, and I had high-heeled shoes on or boots. And that’s what we wore to work.”

She then shares of her complicated feelings around the Me Too movement: “It has been really painful for me. I’ve known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside.

“Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused. But some were—it’s just their awful personalities. I am not going to mention their names, but I know those people very, very well, and you know, the man just talks about sex during dinner. That doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Stewart also discusses her five-month prison sentence in 2004 after being charged and convicted of a number of financial crimes.

She says, “I knew I was strong going in and I was certainly stronger coming out. It was a very serious happening in my life. I take it very seriously. I’m not bitter about it, but… My daughter knows all the problems that resulted because of that. There’s a lot.”