Prince Philip To Remain In Hospital For ‘Several Days’ To Receive Medical Attention For An Infection: ‘He Is Comfortable’

Prince Philip is expected to remain in hospital for “several days,” ET Canada can confirm.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Tuesday: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.

“He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

Philip’s youngest son Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, also gave an update about his father’s health during an interview with Sky News.

He said Philip was “a lot better” and was “looking forward” to getting out of hospital.

Edward added, “So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip was taken to hospital a week ago today, with a source confirming that he had travelled there in a private car and that it was not an emergency admission.

They added the illness was not COVID-related and that the royal remained in good spirits.

Like other patients currently in hospital, Philip cannot receive visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions, as the U.K. is still in lockdown.