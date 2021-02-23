Summer Camp Is A Musical Experience In Netflix’s ‘A Week Away’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Going to camp is a true adventure.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new movie musical “A Week Away”, starring Bailee Madison and Kevin Quinn.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o’s Graphic Novel ‘Sulwe’ To Become Netflix Animated Musical

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

“Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp,” the official description reads. “At first a fish out of water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.”

The trailer gives a glimpse at all the drama, as well as the choreography and singing in store for musical fans.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

RELATED: Sherlock Holmes Gets Help From ‘The Irregulars’ In Teaser For New Netflix Series

Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, Sherri Shepherd, and David Koechner also star in the film.

“A Week Away” premieres March 26.