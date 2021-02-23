Tom Holland Auditioned For John Boyega’s ‘Star Wars’ Role: ‘That Wasn’t My Best Moment’

Tom Holland was once in the running for John Boyega’s role as Finn in the “Star Wars” universe.

Holland, 24, is a pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Peter Parker version of Spider-Man. It turns out he once had his eyes set on another major Disney property.

“I’ve had quite a few. I’ve read the wrong lines at the wrong audition before,” Holland told Backstage. “I remember my audition for ‘Star Wars’, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega‘s role. I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone.

“So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called,” he explained. “Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”

Boyega would star as Finn in three “Star Wars” films: “The Force Awakens” (2015), “The Last Jedi” (2018), and “The Rise of Skywalker” (2019).