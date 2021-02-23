Juice WLRD’s ‘Conversations’ Music Video Features Unreleased Freestyle From Late Rapper

Juice WLRD fans are getting an extra splash of music from the late musician.

The official music video for “Conversations” was released on Monday through the rapper’s official YouTube channel. Make your way to the end of the visuals and you’ll be treated to a previously unreleased freestyle performed by Juice WLRD on his tour bus.

The Steve Cannon-directed music video cuts between footage of Juice WRLD on the road and stage, and a motocross ride busting out tricks against the shadow of a giant animated demon. In “Conversations”, Juice WLRD tackles themes of promise and anxiety.

“Conversations” is the first song from Juice WLRD’s posthumous third studio album, Legends Never Die. The critically and commercially successful project topped charts in 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, U.S., and the U.K.