Ross Mathews Announces Engagement To Boyfriend: ‘A Lifetime Of Adventure Awaits’

Ross Mathews is getting married.

On Tuesday, the TV personality announced that he recently got engaged to his boyfriend, Dr. Wellington García.

Fiancé, you stay! 💍 I am so proud to announce that after over a year together – navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts – the smartest, funniest and kindest man I’ve ever met said, “Yes!” Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/nlMzC1rpbk — Ross Mathews (@helloross) February 23, 2021

Mathews also announced his engagement on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“I’m going to tell you something that nobody knows,” he began. “All right, about a year ago I met somebody who just changed my life totally, and his name is Dr. Wellington García and he is an educator and he’s hilarious and he’s the smartest person I ever met.”

He continued, “And, you know, Beyoncé says, ‘If you like it then you should have put a ring on it.’ Well, I did, okay.”

Mathews added, “I can’t even believe it, but yes, I am the happiest man.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.