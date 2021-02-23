Tina Turner Shares A Personal Story, Gives Fans Sneak Peek Inside Her Life In New Documentary

Tina Turner fans get an intimate look inside the singer’s life in a new documentary with a teaser.

HBO dropped a new trailer, showing Turner, 81, talk about her mother who ran off when she was still a child.

The musician shared how she would always watch her in the window as she cooked, saying: “I thought she was so pretty,” adding that one day she was no longer there and was never in the window again.

Turner added, “I wanted her to come for me, and I waited. She never did. And it’s alright, you know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.”

Dave Hogan/Courtesy of Getty/HBO

The synopsis for the doc reads, “From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the ’80s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before.

“Revealing her inner-most struggles, and sharing some of her most personal moments, ‘Tina’ is the defining and inspirational record of one of the greatest survivors in modern music.”

Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder, playwright Katori Hall and Turner’s husband Erwin Bach are among the interviews in the intimate documentary.

“Tina”, directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, will premiere on March 27 at 8 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.