New Docuseries To Detail ‘The Rise And Fall Of Victoria’s Secret’

Victoria’s Secret is the subject of an upcoming docuseries at Hulu.

According to Deadline, Peter Berg and Matt Tyrnauer will detail “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret”, following the inner workings of a once-powerful sector of the world of fashion.

The series will also shine a light on the positive and negative aspects of the brand as the fashion industry evolved since the brand’s launch in 1977. It will touch on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and why it ended after the 2018 show.

Berg and Tyrnauer will also include the relationship between owner Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein in the doc.

“The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret” is one of Hulu’s documentaries/docuseries coming, including “Fyre Fraud”, “Minding The Gap”, “Ask Dr. Ruth”, “I Am Greta” and “Hillary”.

“The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret” will be released in 2022. It is unclear when the series will premiere in Canada.