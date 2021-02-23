Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Talking About Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband On ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Drew Barrymore has no regrets.

On Tuesday, the host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM and got candid about her relationship with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Getting emotional, Barrymore said of her ex’s current relationship with another woman, “I want him to be happy.”

Talking about dating, “I do now know what I am looking for. What I’m not looking for is equally as important. So, [dating] is fun. I’m glad I’m able to have some fun again.”

Asked what it is she’s not looking for in a partner, Barrymore said, “[Someone] trying to change me… I think I’m at the best place I’ve ever been and it took me a long time to get here. Life is messy, man, and I’m finally, like, really proud of who I am. That feels good.”

Barrymore also talked about reuniting with ex Tom Green on her talk show, and looked back on their publicly wild relationship.

“We just were young and kind of idiots,” she admitted, noting that she was just 26 at the time. “I didn’t know how to manage myself. I’ve always said I was a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom.”

She continued, “I could go into a studio and pitch… but I didn’t know how to handle things in my personal life… I think Tom needed some time… I think his coping mechanism was to build a little bit of a wall, and I respected that.”

Talking about their reunion, she said, “I just thought this felt like the right time to say hello and check-in… It just couldn’t have been sweeter. He’s very different. We’re both very different. We met based on respect and we’ve come full circle right back to that respect.”

Later, she talked about her talk show and fighting to keep it successful.

“I called Kelly Clarkson. I wanted to be on her show, I wanted her to be on mine,” she said when asked who her daytime enemies were. “I wanna be friends with everyone! I want this show to work, but not at the expense of anyone else.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.