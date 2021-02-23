Netflix Drops ‘Murder Among The Mormons’ Trailer, Docuseries Investigates Mysterious 1985 Salt Lake City Bombings

Netflix just dropped a new trailer for the three-part documentary series “Murder Among the Mormons”.

The doc looks at a trio of bombings in 1985 that shocked the Salt Lake City Mormon community and threatened the historical foundations of the church altogether.

Credit: Netflix

RELATED: The College Admissions Scandal Is Getting Exposed In Netflix’s ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ Documentary

A synopsis reads, “Salt Lake City, 1985. A series of pipe bombs kills two people and severely injures another, jolting the epicentre of the LDS Church.

“The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism,” it continues.

“As Hofmann fights for his life, investigators race to uncover the truth.”

RELATED: Sherlock Holmes Gets Help From ‘The Irregulars’ In Teaser For New Netflix Series

Credit: Netflix

The docuseries has been directed by Jared Hess and Tyler Measom and gives viewers “the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind it all.”

“Murder Among the Mormons” hits Netflix on March 3.