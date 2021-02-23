Axl Rose To Appear In ‘Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?’ Episode

The new “Scooby-Doo” series is already lining up some big guest stars.

According to Rolling Stone this week’s new episode of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” will feature an appearance by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

The singer will play himself in the episode, in which Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down Route 66 and encounter mysterious mud men who steal the iconic Mystery Machine van.

After finding themselves stranded in the desert, the Scooby gang come across a diner, only to see Rose inside. As it turns out, the musician is already good friends with Shaggy and Scooby.

Rose ends up joining the gang to help them solve the mystery.

“Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”, which premiered in 2019, has featured a number of high profile guest stars, including Steve Buscemi, Jeff Dunham, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Kacey Musgraves and many more.