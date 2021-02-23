Skip to Main Content

MC Hammer Is A Modern Day Philosopher And Twitter Loves It

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

MC Hammer. Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
MC Hammer is transcending rap with his philosophy takes.

Hammer, 58, caught the eye of Twitter’s philosophy community after the “U Can’t Touch This” rapper weighed in on a debate between science and philosophy. The tweet in question read, “Philosophy is flirtation with ideas. Science is commitment to truth.”

This notion is one Hammer strongly disputes.

“You bore us. If science is a ‘commitment to truth’ shall we site [sic] all the historical non-truths perpetuated by scientists? Of course not. It’s not science vs Philosophy… It’s Science + Philosophy,” Hammer wrote. “Elevate your Thinking and Consciousness. When you measure include the measurer.”

His take on the matter elicited join from many online: “I cannot even describe how happy I am that MC Hammer is part of philosophy twitter.”

