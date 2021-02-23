MC Hammer Is A Modern Day Philosopher And Twitter Loves It

MC Hammer is transcending rap with his philosophy takes.

Hammer, 58, caught the eye of Twitter’s philosophy community after the “U Can’t Touch This” rapper weighed in on a debate between science and philosophy. The tweet in question read, “Philosophy is flirtation with ideas. Science is commitment to truth.”

RELATED: Tom Brady Shares His Philosophy On Game-Day Sex

You bore us. If science is a “commitment to truth” shall we site all the historical non-truths perpetuated by scientists ? Of course not. It’s not science vs Philosophy … It’s Science + Philosophy. Elevate your Thinking and Consciousness. When you measure include the measurer. https://t.co/hsZzHNwJ0M — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 22, 2021

This notion is one Hammer strongly disputes.

“You bore us. If science is a ‘commitment to truth’ shall we site [sic] all the historical non-truths perpetuated by scientists? Of course not. It’s not science vs Philosophy… It’s Science + Philosophy,” Hammer wrote. “Elevate your Thinking and Consciousness. When you measure include the measurer.”

RELATED: Abigail Thorn Of ‘Philosophy Tube’ Comes Out As Transgender

His take on the matter elicited join from many online: “I cannot even describe how happy I am that MC Hammer is part of philosophy twitter.”

Forever more I am going to say "In the words of MC Hammer 'When you measure, include the measurer.'" — Rose Eveleth ▷▷ (@roseveleth) February 22, 2021

"MC Hammer on Foucault" is like the title of an American Studies PhD seminar at NYU — Dr. Thrasher, jouRNAlist (@thrasherxy) February 23, 2021

Saw someone tweeting about history and philosophy of sci/tech with the handle mchammer and was like huh, I wonder how he managed to snag that handle. It’s because it’s MC Hammer. MC Hammer continues to be a legend apparently, for different reasons https://t.co/zNKp6M4awr — Mar Hicks (@histoftech) February 23, 2021

So apparently I’m living in a version of the future I could never have imagined in the early 90s, where a device in my pocket allows me to watch MC Hammer defending the value of philosophy as an epistemic methodology.

Well… I guess we better sound the bell, school's in, sucker! https://t.co/9giTnmY072 — Josh Melican (@jmmelican) February 23, 2021