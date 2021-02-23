Real Relationships Get Put Under The Microscope In ‘Couples Therapy’ Season 2 Trailer

Dr. Orna Guralnik is back to help solve relationship troubles.

On Tuesday, the trailer dropped for season 2 of the reality series “Couples Therapy”, in which the clinical psychologist sits down to work through issues between real-life couples.

Among the troubles being faced by the new couples this season are a pregnant single mother deciding whether she wants to be with her child’s father, a young gay couple dealing with near-fatal alcoholism and more.

Season 2 was already in production when the pandemic hit last year, and throughout the nine new episodes, Dr. Guralnik and the couples give and intimate glimpse into the struggles facing relationships under lockdown.

The “Couples Therapy” season premieres with two new episodes on April 18.