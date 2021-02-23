Global Citizen Enlists Billie Eilish, Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba And More For ‘Recovery Plan For The World’

Global Citizen is rounding up some of the world’s biggest entertainers to support COVID-19 relief.

The organization is launching its “Recovery Plan for the World” with the support of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the World Health Organization. A strong list of musicians and actors are supporting the cause.

Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Femi Kuti, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman, Idris & Sabrina Elba, Jonas Brothers, Lang Lang, Lars Ulrich, Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rachel Brosnahan, SuperM, Usher and Yemi Alade are getting involved with “Recovery Plan for the World”.

“I am incredibly proud of Global Citizen’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but massive inequalities remain and we urgently need to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are made available equitably,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

“Our ‘Recovery Plan for the World’ sets a clear agenda that will inspire millions of citizens to advocate for five of the most critical health, social and economic challenges that currently face humanity, as a result of the pandemic,” Evans adds. “A virus anywhere remains a virus everywhere, and our goal is to unite world leaders, artists and entertainers, philanthropists and CEOs to end COVID-19 for all and kickstart a global recovery.”

As part of Global Citizen’s ‘Recovery Plan for the World’ policy framework, the organization is advocating for commitments from governments, philanthropists and the private sector to: end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all.