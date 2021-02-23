Skip to Main Content

Tiger Woods Injured After Vehicle Rolls Over In Serious Traffic Collision

By Corey Atad.

Tiger Woods. Photo: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/CP Images
Tiger Woods is in hospital after being involved in a serious car crash.

On Tuesday morning, the golf legend was injured in a traffic collision that saw his vehicle roll over in California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming the news, revealing that, “The vehicle sustained major damage.”

The statement continued, “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital.”

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

He served as a host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational on the weekend. Following the event, the golfer took part in a Golf Digest/GOLFTV shoot, according the outlet.

Woods’ agent gave the following statement to Golf Digest following the car crash: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

While at the shoot, Woods posed for photos with Dwyane Wade and David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday.

Woods had recently had his fifth back surgery, on Dec. 23 – the first was a spinal fusion in 2017 – and reportedly did not take part in hitting balls or playing holes at the shoot.

“The shoot involved Woods giving on-course lessons to a number of celebrities, but he mostly provided instruction and hit a few putts,” reports Golf Digest. “He was in good spirits on Monday but did not arrive to the course for the second day of shooting.”

Meanwhile, Discovery and GOLFTV released the following statement: “Everyone at Discovery and GOLFTV wishes Tiger a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and his team at this time.”

Woods had reportedly told CBS on Sunday that he was awaiting MRI results before he could train to return to competing in the PGA.

On Tuesday morning, Wade shared a video on Instagram with Woods, revealing that he had gone out to a golf course for a lesson with the golfer.

The PGA released the following statement on Woods’ accident:

On Twitter, sports stars and other celebrities shared their thoughts and prayers for Woods.

Woods was previously involved in a serious car crash in 2009, near his Florida home.

