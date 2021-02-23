Tiger Woods Injured After Vehicle Rolls Over In Serious Traffic Collision

Click to share this via email

Tiger Woods is in hospital after being involved in a serious car crash.

On Tuesday morning, the golf legend was injured in a traffic collision that saw his vehicle roll over in California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming the news, revealing that, “The vehicle sustained major damage.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The statement continued, “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital.”

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

He served as a host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational on the weekend. Following the event, the golfer took part in a Golf Digest/GOLFTV shoot, according the outlet.

Woods’ agent gave the following statement to Golf Digest following the car crash: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Tiger Woods' agent has released a statement on his accident: https://t.co/mvMDXvc97K pic.twitter.com/dlbP5vxav4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 23, 2021

While at the shoot, Woods posed for photos with Dwyane Wade and David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday.

Woods had recently had his fifth back surgery, on Dec. 23 – the first was a spinal fusion in 2017 – and reportedly did not take part in hitting balls or playing holes at the shoot.

“The shoot involved Woods giving on-course lessons to a number of celebrities, but he mostly provided instruction and hit a few putts,” reports Golf Digest. “He was in good spirits on Monday but did not arrive to the course for the second day of shooting.”

Meanwhile, Discovery and GOLFTV released the following statement: “Everyone at Discovery and GOLFTV wishes Tiger a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and his team at this time.”

Woods had reportedly told CBS on Sunday that he was awaiting MRI results before he could train to return to competing in the PGA.

On Tuesday morning, Wade shared a video on Instagram with Woods, revealing that he had gone out to a golf course for a lesson with the golfer.

The PGA released the following statement on Woods’ accident:

Statement from the PGA TOUR on Tiger Woods. Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/iEx6QUiKcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2021

On Twitter, sports stars and other celebrities shared their thoughts and prayers for Woods.

Saying prayers For

Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Damn bro prayers for Tiger Woods 🤦‍♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/vxXcAw8YdD — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 23, 2021

BREAKING: Golf superstar Tiger Woods in serious 7am car crash in Los Angeles. Taken to hospital after extraction by firefighters & paramedics using 'jaws of life' tool. Car suffered 'major damage'. Developing story. pic.twitter.com/5pmHn1nZTt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

My ❤️ goes out to @TigerWoods … praying for ya man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 23, 2021

Hope Tiger Woods is okay 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon… prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Sending a special prayer out to @TigerWoods & his family. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Woods was previously involved in a serious car crash in 2009, near his Florida home.