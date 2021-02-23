Skip to Main Content

Tiger Woods ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Car Wreck, Injuries Reportedly Include Shattered Ankle, Leg Fractures

By Corey Atad.

Tiger Woods is in hospital after being involved in a serious car crash.

On Tuesday morning, the golf legend was injured in a traffic collision that saw his vehicle roll over in California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming the news, revealing that, “The vehicle sustained major damage.”

The statement continued, “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital.”

Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods, 45, was driving northbound on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at around 7:15 a.m. when the car rolled over several southbound lanes, hit two median signs and crashed into a sheered tree, sustaining major damage.

He said officers arrived at 7:18 a.m. to find Woods conscious but in serious condition. Villanueva said police found no signs of impairment.

Initially, the LASD tweeted he needed to be pulled from the wreckage with the “jaws of life” by firefighters and paramedics and transported to a local hospital. However, Daryl Osby, fire chief with the Los Angeles Fire Department later clarified that a halligan tool and axe were used to rescued Woods.

Emerging photos and video of the wreckage showed the overturned vehicle off the side of a road, with deployed airbags and significant damage to the car’s front and back ends.

Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller shared an update via Twitter from the L.A. County Sheriff, who said that Woods was “lucky to be alive.”

Miller also offered more information on the extent of Woods’ injuries, according to a source familiar with his treatment. The newspaper reports that his injuries include “a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound.”

ESPN is also reporting that sources told them Woods has “crush injuries on both lower legs.”

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

He served as a host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational on the weekend. Following the event, the golfer took part in a Golf Digest/GOLFTV shoot, according the outlet.

Woods’ agent gave the following statement to Golf Digest following the car crash: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

While at the shoot, Woods posed for photos with Dwyane Wade and David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday.

Woods had recently had his fifth back surgery, on Dec. 23 – the first was a spinal fusion in 2017 – and reportedly did not take part in hitting balls or playing holes at the shoot.

“The shoot involved Woods giving on-course lessons to a number of celebrities, but he mostly provided instruction and hit a few putts,” reports Golf Digest. “He was in good spirits on Monday but did not arrive to the course for the second day of shooting.”

Woods had reportedly told CBS on Sunday that he was awaiting MRI results before he could train to return to competing in the PGA.

On Tuesday morning, Wade shared a video on Instagram with Woods, revealing that he had gone out to a golf course for a lesson with the golfer.

On Monday, Spade had also posted a tweet of a photo of him and Woods at the shoot.

Jada Pinkett Smith also tweeted about the GOLFTV/Golf Digest shoot on Monday: “Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy??? Yes! The magnificent @TigerWoods !!!! Yes … dreams come true I can’t wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger. Stay tuned! @GOLFTV @GolfDigest”

 

Following the accident, Discovery and GOLFTV released the following statement: “Everyone at Discovery and GOLFTV wishes Tiger a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and his team at this time.”

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour tweeted this statement: “We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

The Masters tweeted the following statement from Chairman Fred Ridley: “Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.”

On Twitter, sports stars and other celebrities shared their thoughts and prayers for Woods.

Woods was previously involved in a serious car crash in 2009, near his Florida home.

~ With files from Global News

