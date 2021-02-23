Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Spotted On PDA-Filled Beach Date A Few Weeks After Breakup

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss could be rekindling their romance.

Just weeks after announcing their split, the “Bachelorette” alum, 39, was spotted kissing Moss, 32, on a PDA-filled beach date in Florida.

After sharing a sweet kiss, the pair walked hand-in-hand along the water.

RELATED: Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Are Not Back Together After Dinner Date, Source Says

Crawley did not appear to be wearing the engagement ring Moss has previously given her.

Photo: Splash News

Photo: Splash News

The new photos come just days after the former couple had dinner together. They posted to Instagram about a dinner out – while only of the food, not the former couple – and it appeared as if they were dining together.

RELATED: Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Spotted Together In Florida Following Breakup

Last month, Moss confirmed their split, ending their engagement.

“This is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote to Instagram at the time.

In her own post, Crawley said, “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

Crawley and Moss met on her season of “The Bachelorette”. They made headlines after they left the show early.