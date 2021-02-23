Kelly Clarkson Will Perform ‘Kellyoke’ For First Lady Jill Biden On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson is headed to the White House for Dr. Jill Biden’s first solo interview as First Lady of the United States.

A very special edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” finds the three-time Grammy-winner sitting down — at a safe distance — with Biden. The interview will take place in the East Room of the White House. Clarkson will also deliver a marquee “Kellyoke” performance with a song handpicked by Dr. Biden.

“The intimate one-on-one, socially distant interview on daytime’s destination for humour, heart and connection will take place later this month at the White House,” a synopsis for the episode reads. “Dr. Biden will reveal what inspired her Kellyoke song choice. Kelly and Dr. Biden will discuss Dr. Biden’s continued commitment to education, military families, cancer research and bringing the country together.”

Fans can also get involved. Clarkson and Biden will take questions from a live virtual audience.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden” will air on Thursday, Feb. 25.