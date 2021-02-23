‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Welcomes Baby No. 2

Click to share this via email

Congratulations are in order for Canadian actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who welcomed her second child on Sunday.

The “Bold and the Beautiful” star shared the joyous news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Accompanying a photo of herself holding her newborn son’s hand, she wrote in the caption, “Lenix ~ 02/21/21.”

Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli are already parents to son Rise Harlen, born in 2019.

Wood announced her pregnancy in a hilarious video she shared back in October, wearing a baggy outfit that came off to reveal her baby bump.

Prior to her second son’s brith, Wood had also been keeping her Instagram followers updated on the progress of her pregnancy journey, including a Lady Godiva-style shot on horseback.