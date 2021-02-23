Chrissy Teigen Asks U.S. President Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter: ‘It’s Not You, It’s Me’

Chrissy Teigen is free from the watchful eyes of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Teigen requested a follow from Biden on Inauguration Day, a request that was granted hours later. On Jan. 20, the supermodel became one of only 11 people followed by @POTUS on Twitter. The expectations of being one-in-11 turned out to be too much for the Internet sensation.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

On Tuesday, Teigen requested to be unfollowed by Biden. Teigen, 35, felt she could not be her uncensored, unapologetic self while knowing that her foul language would most-certainly flood Biden’s Twitter feed.

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me,” Teigen asked. “I love you!!! It’s not you, it’s me!!!!”

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Teigen’s request was granted almost immediately. A quick glance @POTUS’ Twitter shows that he no longer follows Teigen.

“B***h f**k s**t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” Teigen celebrated.