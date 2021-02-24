‘Big Brother Canada’ Reveals The Houseguests Of Season 9

As anticipation builds for the upcoming ninth season of “Big Brother Canada” on Global, in advance of next week’s premiere fans can get a sneak peek at the 14 houseguests who’ll be spending the next few months hunkered down together.

As always, it’s a diverse group of Canadians from all over the country, each bringing their unique talents and strategies to the game.

Name: Austin Dookwah

Age: 23

Preferred Pronouns: Her/She

Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario

Occupation: Realtor/Model

Relationship Status: Single

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “My strategy is to lay low and act unassuming at the beginning — then school everyone in the memory comps toward the end.”

Name: Beth Bieda

​Age: 27

Preferred Pronouns: Her/She

Hometown: Tomahawk, Alberta

Occupation: Homeless Support Worker

Relationship Status: Single

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Find a ride or die on day one! I’ll probably lay more low at the beginning, but then pull a Tyler [from ‘Big Brother’ U.S.] and have secret alliances around the house. And like Paras or Mitch, make other people do my dirty work.”

Name: Breydon White

Age: 23

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Occupation: Anthropology Student

Relationship Status: Single

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “To be liked so much by everyone that they can’t get rid of me. Also, to be a master manipulator.”

​Name: Ethan Quance

Age: 22

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Banff, Alberta

Occupation: Line Cook

Relationship Status: Single

What is your strategy going into the house?

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Win every competition possible!”

Name: Josh Farnworth

Age: 30

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: New Westminster, B.C.

Occupation: Film Production Coordinator

Relationship Status: Single

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Start a four-person secret alliance with a potential showmance in the alliance.”

​Name: Jedson Tavernier

Age: 25

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Aurora, Ontario

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Relationship Status: Single



#BBCAN9 Strategy: “1. Keep my educational background a secret; 2. Get into a strong, undercover alliance of four to five people; 3. Win when necessary, but not every time (avoid being a target); 4. Work a strong social game, play on emotions of others, try to be ‘good’ with many players; 5. Appear to struggle in mental competitions early in the game; 6. Explore a low-key showmance if the opportunity presents itself.”

Name: Julie Vu

Age: 28

Preferred Pronouns: Her/She

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Occupation: Social Media Influencer

Relationship Status: Single



#BBCAN9 Strategy: “My strategy going into the house is be extra friendly, find real common interest with everyone, form a four-person alliance, and dumbing myself down.”

​Name: Kiefer Collison

Age: 32

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Old Massett, B.C.

Occupation: Radio Host

Relationship Status: Shacked up

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “I will be very social. Try to build relationships with other houseguests.”

Name: Latoya Anderson

Age: 34

Preferred Pronouns: Her/she

Hometown: Pickering, Ontario

Occupation: Police Officer

Relationship Status: Single



#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Going undercover. The houseguests will not know I’m a police officer and that I have a degree in criminology. I will be a fashionista/fashion designer. I plan on forming more than one alliance and hopefully gaining the trust of most of the house.”

Name: Rohan Kapoor

Age: 26

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Strategic Partnerships Manager

Relationship Status: Single

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “To create an alliance with five people, all with different skill sets. I plan to be quite active in the first half of the game by destroying the plays and calling the shots.”

​Name: Tychon Carter-Newman

Age: 29

Preferred Pronouns: He/him

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Urban Planner

Relationship Status: Single



#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Be in a co-ed alliance balanced with social, physical and mental strengths. Also, I want to make sure I establish a relationship with everyone.”

Name: Tera Gillen-Petrozzi

Age: 37

Preferred Pronouns: Her/She

Hometown: LaSalle, Ontario

Occupation: Mom/Spin Instructor

Relationship Status: Married with children

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “If the houseguests think I’m a super positive, vertically challenged mom having a mid-life crisis, perfect! The less threatening I appear, the easier it will be to walk away with the cash.”

Name: Tina Thistle

Age: 42

Preferred Pronouns: Her/She

Hometown: Paradise, Newfoundland

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Relationship Status: In a relationship

#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Be the friendly Newfoundlander! I will also want to really meet and size up the competition first, then my strategy will evolve from there.”

Name: Victoria Woghiren

Age: 27

Preferred Pronouns: Her/she

Zodiac: Virgo

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Occupation: Youth Advocate

Relationship Status: In a relationship



#BBCAN9 Strategy: “My strategy is to be fun, present, and approachable. I plan to make a female bestie, and divide and conquer. I will also find the strongest guy in the house and see if they want to secretly work together.”

​“Big Brother Canada” season 9 will air three nights a week on Global: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can stream the new season live or on-demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App.

The ninth season begins on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m ET/PT on Global.