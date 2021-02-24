‘Big Brother Canada’ Reveals The Houseguests Of Season 9

As anticipation builds for the upcoming ninth season of “Big Brother Canada” on Global, in advance of next week’s premiere fans can get a sneak peek at the 14 houseguests who’ll be spending the next few months hunkered down together.
As always, it’s a diverse group of Canadians from all over the country, each bringing their unique talents and strategies to the game.
Name: Austin Dookwah
Age: 23
Preferred Pronouns: Her/She
Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario
Occupation: Realtor/Model
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “My strategy is to lay low and act unassuming at the beginning — then school everyone in the memory comps toward the end.”
Name: Beth Bieda
Age: 27
Preferred Pronouns: Her/She
Hometown: Tomahawk, Alberta
Occupation: Homeless Support Worker
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Find a ride or die on day one! I’ll probably lay more low at the beginning, but then pull a Tyler [from ‘Big Brother’ U.S.] and have secret alliances around the house. And like Paras or Mitch, make other people do my dirty work.”
Name: Breydon White
Age: 23
Preferred Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Occupation: Anthropology Student
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “To be liked so much by everyone that they can’t get rid of me. Also, to be a master manipulator.”
Name: Ethan Quance
Age: 22
Preferred Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Banff, Alberta
Occupation: Line Cook
Relationship Status: Single
What is your strategy going into the house?
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Win every competition possible!”
Name: Josh Farnworth
Age: 30
Preferred Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: New Westminster, B.C.
Occupation: Film Production Coordinator
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Start a four-person secret alliance with a potential showmance in the alliance.”
Name: Jedson Tavernier
Age: 25
Preferred Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Aurora, Ontario
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “1. Keep my educational background a secret; 2. Get into a strong, undercover alliance of four to five people; 3. Win when necessary, but not every time (avoid being a target); 4. Work a strong social game, play on emotions of others, try to be ‘good’ with many players; 5. Appear to struggle in mental competitions early in the game; 6. Explore a low-key showmance if the opportunity presents itself.”
Name: Julie Vu
Age: 28
Preferred Pronouns: Her/She
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
Occupation: Social Media Influencer
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “My strategy going into the house is be extra friendly, find real common interest with everyone, form a four-person alliance, and dumbing myself down.”
Name: Kiefer Collison
Age: 32
Preferred Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Old Massett, B.C.
Occupation: Radio Host
Relationship Status: Shacked up
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “I will be very social. Try to build relationships with other houseguests.”
Name: Latoya Anderson
Age: 34
Preferred Pronouns: Her/she
Hometown: Pickering, Ontario
Occupation: Police Officer
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Going undercover. The houseguests will not know I’m a police officer and that I have a degree in criminology. I will be a fashionista/fashion designer. I plan on forming more than one alliance and hopefully gaining the trust of most of the house.”
Name: Rohan Kapoor
Age: 26
Preferred Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Strategic Partnerships Manager
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “To create an alliance with five people, all with different skill sets. I plan to be quite active in the first half of the game by destroying the plays and calling the shots.”
Name: Tychon Carter-Newman
Age: 29
Preferred Pronouns: He/him
Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Urban Planner
Relationship Status: Single
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Be in a co-ed alliance balanced with social, physical and mental strengths. Also, I want to make sure I establish a relationship with everyone.”
Name: Tera Gillen-Petrozzi
Age: 37
Preferred Pronouns: Her/She
Hometown: LaSalle, Ontario
Occupation: Mom/Spin Instructor
Relationship Status: Married with children
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “If the houseguests think I’m a super positive, vertically challenged mom having a mid-life crisis, perfect! The less threatening I appear, the easier it will be to walk away with the cash.”
Name: Tina Thistle
Age: 42
Preferred Pronouns: Her/She
Hometown: Paradise, Newfoundland
Occupation: Graphic Designer
Relationship Status: In a relationship
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “Be the friendly Newfoundlander! I will also want to really meet and size up the competition first, then my strategy will evolve from there.”
Name: Victoria Woghiren
Age: 27
Preferred Pronouns: Her/she
Zodiac: Virgo
Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.
Occupation: Youth Advocate
Relationship Status: In a relationship
#BBCAN9 Strategy: “My strategy is to be fun, present, and approachable. I plan to make a female bestie, and divide and conquer. I will also find the strongest guy in the house and see if they want to secretly work together.”
“Big Brother Canada” season 9 will air three nights a week on Global: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Viewers can stream the new season live or on-demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App.
The ninth season begins on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m ET/PT on Global.