Stevie Wonder Reveals Plans To Move To Ghana

Stevie Wonder is opening up about his plans to move his family to Ghana.

In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 25-time Grammy-winner, 70, revealed he plans to make the move to protect his grandchildren and great grandchildren from racial injustice in the U.S.

“I wanna see this nation smile again,” he said. “And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana, because I’m going to do that.”

Winfrey then asked, “You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?”

“I am,” replied the singer.

He added, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh, please like me. Please respect me. Please know that I am important. Please value me.’ What kinda [life is that]?”

This isn’t the first time Wonder has discussed the possibility of moving. In 1994, per the Orlando Sentinel, Wonder admitted, “There’s more of a sense of community there.”