Charlize Theron Is Serious About Wanting To Star In A Lesbian ‘Die Hard’: ‘It’s A Great Idea’

Back in December, a Twitter user shared an intriguing idea for putting a new spin on “Die Hard”.

“Lesbian Christmas rom-coms are all well and good,” the Twitter user wrote, “but what I REALLY want is a ‘Die Hard’ where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Reflects On The Evolution Of Female Action Heroes During Comic-Con @ Home

Theron herself responded, writing, “Where do I sign on?”

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Theron was asked about the idea — and insisted her response was serious.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a great idea,” said the Oscar winner. “That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photos Of Daughters: ‘These Two Beautiful Powerhouses’

Added Theron: “I was like, “’This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea.’ And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me on.'”