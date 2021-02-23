Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Skipped The Sundance Premiere Of ‘Get Out’ Because He Didn’t Get An Invite

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Daniel Kaluuya made a virtual appearance on “The Graham Norton Show”, where he solved a mystery.

When “Get Out” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017, Kaluuya wasn’t in attendance; it was commonly assumed that his absence was because he was in the midst of filming “Black Panther” at the time.

However, he told host Graham Norton the real reason why he never made it to Park City, Utah for the film fest.

RELATED: Daniel Kaluuya Wants To Honour Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy With ‘Black Panther 2’: ‘He Gave Us Everything’

“They didn’t invite me, bro. They didn’t invite me,” he revealed,

“[During] the Sundance world premiere [of ‘Get Out’], I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther,” he explained. “And I cleared my schedule and I was like, ‘Yo, I really wanna do it.’ And then [I] just didn’t get an invite. I wasn’t invited.”