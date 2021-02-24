Marvel Reveals Official ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title After Cast Teases Fake Titles

Click to share this via email

Spider-Man fans finally know the title of the next movie in the comic book franchise.

On Wednesday, Marvel revealed the third film in the MCU iteration of the series is officially titled “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

The official title reveal comes after Tom Holland took to Instagram on Tuesday with his own big announcement for the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel.

In his post, Holland wrote that he was “so excited to announce the new Spider-Man” title, sending his love from Atlanta, where the movie is currently being shot.

In a second slide was a title card, reading “Spider-Man: Phone Home”, a joking nod to “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

Then, Holland’s co-star Jacob Batalon shared an Instagram post of his own.

“We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!” he wrote.

Batalon’s title, however, was different: “Spider-Man: Home Wrecker”.

Then it was Zendaya’s turn to join in on the fun.

“So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one…FOS is back!” she wrote in the caption before revealing her title: “Spider-Man: Home Slice”.

With the official title revealed, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is scheduled for release on Dec. 17, 2021.