Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Reveal Probably-Fake Titles For Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Tom Holland took to Instagram on Tuesday with a big announcement: the title of the upcoming sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” — or did he?

In his post, Holland wrote that he was “so excited to announce the new Spider-Man” title, sending his love from Atlanta, where the movie is currently being shot.

In a second slide was a title card, reading “Spider-Man: Phone Home”, a joking nod to “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

Then, Holland’s co-star Jacob Batalon shared an Instagram post of his own.

“We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!” he wrote.

Batalon’s title, however, was different: “Spider-Man: Home Wrecker”.

Then it was Zendaya’s turn to join in on the fun.

“So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one…FOS is back!” she wrote in the caption before revealing her title: “Spider-Man: Home Slice”.

It’s a pretty safe bet that none of the three titles are the real deal.

Holland’s third “Spider-Man” movie is scheduled for release on Dec. 17, 2021.