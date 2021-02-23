Exclusive: Lilly Singh Explains Why Canada Categorizing The Proud Boys As A Terrorist Organization Is A Turning Point

Lilly Singh is sharing an exclusive new video with ET Canada, and she’s got an important point to make.

In the video, the star of “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” begins by expressing her appreciation for being able “to talk about important things and have conversations that I believe matter.”

She’s been thinking about “the power of words and language, because if you think about it, some words and how we understand them can change our entire view of the world.”

A big example of that, she explained, is the word “terrorist,” which “as long as I can remember has been an insult toward Muslim people,” something that took on an even more racist component after 9/11.

This, she explained, is present in the way gun violence and other types of terrorist attacks are characterized by the media, depending on whether the person who commits that act is white or a person of colour. The former, she said, are always described as terrorists, while the latter are usually described using other terms, such as “gunman.”

However, she pointed to Canada’s recent designation of the Proud Boys as a terrorist organization as a major turning point.

“It’s like somebody turned off the gaslight for two seconds and thought, ‘If they walk like a terrorist, and talk like a terrorist, and attack like a terrorist, maybe they’re more dangerous than your Muslim neighbour who’ll come over and drink sparkling grape juice instead of have a drink with you,'” she said.

“Congratulations Proud Boys on breaking terrorism’s glass ceiling,” she added.

Singh’s powerful video can be seen in its entirety above.

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on Global.